Kolkata: Bengali news channel ZEE 24 Ghanta editor and well-known anchor-journalist Anjan Bandyopadhyay, died of Covid-19 in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday night. 56-year-old Bandyopadhyay breathed his last at around 9.25 pm, a PTI report said. According to his family, the TV anchor had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April following which he was hospitalised. He was discharged later after recovery but was back in the hospital after he developed Covid-related complications. Also Read - Hundreds of Women Offer Prayers to 'Corona Mai' in UP Village

“He had returned home after recovering a bit, but was again taken to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. He was put on a ventilator and then on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, but his condition continued to deteriorate,” an official of the hospital said. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Eastern Railway Halts Local, Suburban, EMU Trains Until Further Notice

A journalist whose career spanned over three decades, Bandyopadhyay was with ETV Bangla, 24 Ghanta and then with Anandabazar Patrika’s digital unit before moving to TV9 Bangla as the channel’s first Editor. He returned to Zee 24 Ghanta as its editor just before this year’s assembly elections in West Bengal. Also Read - Service to Mankind! This Auto Driver from Karnataka is Offering Free Rides to COVID-19 Patients

Mamata Banerjee and Jagdeep Dhankhar condole his death

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the journalist, who is the brother of the state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

“Saddened at the passing away of Anjan Bandyopadhyay, one of the best-known television anchors in Bengal. He was a bright, young and dynamic journalist. We have lost so many who have covered the recent elections. I have no words to express my condolences to his family and his colleagues in the fraternity. His Ma, wife Aditi, daughter Titli, his elder brother Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who is the Chief Secretary of the State,” she wrote on Facebook.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also condoled his death. He wrote, ”Stunned and saddened at untimely demise of Anjan Bandyopadhyay editor @Zee24Ghanta @ZeeNews Cruel hand of destiny has snatched at young age a man full of simplicity. He leaves a void in journalism not easy to fill. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on departed soul.”

Stunned and saddened at untimely demise of Anjan Bandyopadhyay editor @Zee24Ghanta @ZeeNews. Cruel hand of destiny has snatched at young age a man full of simplicity. He leaves a void in journalism not easy to fill. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on departed soul. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 16, 2021

The Press Club, Kolkata, also condoled his death.