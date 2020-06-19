As News consumption grew exponentially during this lockdown, people of Gujarat have trusted one particular news channel much more than others. Among all the Regional News channels of Gujarat, ZEE 24 Kalak has been the go to channel for viewers. Also Read - ZEE 24 Kalak Holds Gujarat E-Vimarsh; Ministers Deliberate Plans on Coronavirus Lockdown

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the viewership of ZEE 24 Kalak has increased 2.4 times since the lockdown and the average time spent by the viewers has increased from 13.7 min to 23.1 min and with this it is the leader in terms of ATSV, continuously from last 8 weeks (Wk 15’20 to Wk 22’20). Also Read - Ahmedabad: Zee Media Journalist Assaulted While Reporting on Triple Talaq

ZEE 24 Kalak is the fastest-growing news channels, with a very strong presence all across Gujarat. ZEE 24 Kalak has always believed & worked upon its Brand Message- અમે સાંભળીએ તમારી વાત (We understand your point) and has taken up the issues of common people where it acts as a bridge between them and the Government of Gujarat. It is a channel about positivity & accountability which focuses on the state’s development while keeping a look at larger stories in India and abroad through the Gujarat – lens. Also Read - Zee 24 Kalak Gujarat Elections 2017 Results Live Streaming: Catch Updates of Assembly Polls in Gujarati

Speaking on this occasion Cluster 2 CEO, Mr. Purushottam Vaishnava said, “ZEE 24 Kalak is our niche offering for the Gujarati news genre. In the last 2 months the channel has shown tremendous growth and is now the number 1 news channel in Gujarat with respect to average time spent by viewers. This is due to a creative blend of content, which is both engaging & informative”

Channel Editor, Mr. Dixit Soni said, “These days the way of news consumption has changed a lot and viewers want to know facts and understand current scenario around them. As a responsible media channel we focus on positive news and keep our viewers up to date. I always believe that we are here to report facts rather than be judgemental about any issue and that is what made our channel popular among Gujarati viewers. Also, in such difficult situation, our team is making extraordinary efforts.”