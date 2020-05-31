New Delhi: ZEE 24 Kalak, the regional channel of Zee Media Corporation Limited, on May 29 conducted an e-Conclave named as Gujarat E-Vimarsh in which 10 ministers including cabinet ministers and state ministers deliberated plans on coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - ZEE 24 Ghanta Conducts E-conclave Notun Disha in West Bengal; Ministers Discuss Strategies to Deal With Coronavirus, Amphan

The ministers who took part in the event include Rajendra Trivedi, Kaushik Patel, Saurabh Patel, Ganpat Vasava, Jayesh Radadiya, Jawahar Chavda, Ishwar Parmar, Yogesh Patel, Vibhavari Dave and Ishwarsinh Patel. Also Read - Zee News Issues Rs 1000 Crore Defamation Notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu For Making False Allegations, Asks Him to Apologise Within 24 Hours

Named as Gujarat E-Vimarsh, the 3-hour session witnessed ministers participating from various departments of the Gujarat government. Also Read - Ahmedabad: Zee Media Journalist Assaulted While Reporting on Triple Talaq

The event comes at a time when the state has more than 6500 corona positive cases, becoming the third state in the country with the highest number of cases after Maharashtra and Delhi.

The majority of cases in Gujarat are mainly accumulated in Ahmedabad which is even more concerning the people residing there.

After 2 months into the lockdown, Gujarat has faced many challenges like protecting its people from accelerating Covid-19 positive cases and reviving the economy so that the livelihoods can be restored.

As the people of Gujarat are coping with this situation and trying to find answers to their future, ZEE 24 Kalak took the initiative to organize the e-Conclave with Cabinet Ministers and State Ministers so that people of Gujarat can have a better picture of their state’s future.

Each session of the event lasted for 20 to 25 min where the leaders put forward their strategy for the coming days in their respective departments and encouraged our viewers to stay strong.

The conclave covered various government ministries so that viewers can understand the revival plan in different sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, ZMCL Cluster 2 CEO Purushottam Vaishnava said, “Media is considered to be the fourth pillar of democracy and as a responsible media organization, we understand our duties towards our viewers. Therefore, after recently conducting the e-conclave with CMs of different states, we expanded this established property to regional level. ZEE 24 Kalak conceptualized this event to bring forward the authorities of Gujarat directly to its viewers.”

After the successful completion of Gujarat e-Vimarsh, the Zee Media Corporation is also planning in the coming days to hold similar conclaves for other states and for different sectors affected by COVID 19 and ongoing lockdown.