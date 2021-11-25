Mumbai: ZEE 24 TAAS Udaan 2021 shall aim to shine a light on emerging businesses that are achieving excellence through innovation. The event shall celebrate and acknowledges the inspiring stories of Achievers, Champions, and Entrepreneurs who have exemplified leadership, innovation, and perseverance by disruption.Also Read - Sharad Pawar Criticises His Maharashtra Ally: 'Congress is Like Zamindar Who Can't Maintain Haveli'

In the last one and a half years, the epidemic has completely shaken the whole world, but some people gathered the strength in those bleak times and kept pushing to attain perfection in their respective field. The event shall host a panel of industrialists and entrepreneurs who shall speak about the complications faced during covid and after covid, and how they have kept up their businesses and helped the employees in that difficult phase. Also Read - We Will Not Be Scared: BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams Uddhav Govt Over Narayan Rane's Arrest

The event will be graced by Shri Sharad Pawar, Member of Rajya Sabha, Govt. Of India, Shri Narayan Rane, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India, Govt. Of India, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union Minister of State for Finance, Govt. Of India & Shri Ashok Chavan, PWD Minister, Govt. Of Maharashtra among others. Also Read - Zee Hindustan Takes Its Established IP Hindustan Ki Baat On-Ground For The Second Year

Event Details: Friday, 26th November 2021 | Mumbai, Maharashtra

Manoj Jagyasi, CRO, ZEE Media Corporation Limited said, “ZEE Hindustan launched the Udaan – Dare to Dream series earlier this year from the Nation’s Capital City – Delhi. We Come to Mumbai in the next leg of this series where ZEE 24 TAAS shall be proud to celebrate the people who gave wings to the economy and have inspired everyone with their fighting spirit in such difficult times. By hosting the Udaan – Dare to Dream event we salute and thank them for their wonderful contribution. We shall continue to honour Individuals and Businesses in our line-up of Udaan – Dare to Dream events in Udaipur on 28th Nov. and in Ahmedabad on 30th Nov.”