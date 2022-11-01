New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, while delivering a keynote address at Zee Auto Awards 2022, said the Modi government is working round the clock to promote tourism in the country and also aims to connect important tourist places with road network.Also Read - Travel From Nagpur To Pune In Just 8 Hours Soon! Here Is How To Take The New Route

The minister further added that the Centre is expected to reduce the cost of tickets for AC double-decker buses and wants to make the services accessible to the economically weaker section as well.

During the event, Gadkari talked about the innovations going on in the automotive industry and claimed that inthe coming years, the Indian automotive industry will be on top in the world in a few years.

“The problem with the automotive industry is that we are importing a considerable amount of fossil fuels. However, the industry providing a lot of revenue in the form of GST and jobs as well,” Gadkari said.

“The industry in India is the seventh largest in the world and is expected to grow even more in the upcoming years,” he added.

The Union Minister felicitated the automakers for various categories like marketer of the year, viewer’s choice of cars, bike of the year, bike of the decade, and more.

About Zee Auto Award 2022:

Following a fantastic first edition, the Zee Auto Awards are back to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry. We examine all automobiles from the previous year, whether four-wheelers or two-wheelers, based on their design, accessibility, practicality, performance, and, of course, value for money. As we celebrate the best of the automotive industry in 2022, we hope to grow bigger and better. The act of sieving is being persuaded with the assistance of a jury capable of comprehending the world’s fourth-largest automotive market by valuation.