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Zee Bharat Youth Fest 2026: Youth Power Festival held in Ahmedabad; A unique blend of entertainment and guidance

Zee Bharat Youth Fest 2026: ‘Youth Power Festival’ held in Ahmedabad; A unique blend of entertainment and guidance

The Youth Fest presented a perfect blend of entertainment and knowledge.

New Delhi: Zee Bharat Youth Fest 2026: On March 21, 2026, Zee Media organized a magnificent ‘Zee Bharat Youth Fest’ at the Senate Hall of Gujarat University. This festival serves as a unique platform for Ahmedabad’s ‘Generation Z’ (Gen-Z), offering a blend of music, inspiration, and talent. A standout feature of this event is that entry has been kept completely free of cost.

The Zee Bharat Youth Fest, which commenced at 11:00 AM, was inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp in the presence of Gujarat Government Ministers Kaushik Venkariya and Pravin Mali, MLA Amit Thaker, Zee Media CEO Raktim Das, and *Zee 24 Kalak* Editor Dixit Soni. MLA Amit Thaker lauded this initiative, stating, “Today’s youth are no longer merely job seekers; they have evolved into job creators. In this era of AI, it is imperative for young people to remain constantly updated.”

Zee News’ Unique Initiative to Connect with Gen-Z: MLA Amit Thaker

Addressing the Zee News ‘Zee Bharat Youth Fest,’ MLA Amit Thaker described Zee News’ initiative to engage with Gen-Z as truly unique. He reiterated that the youth of today are no longer merely seeking employment but have instead become providers of jobs. He noted that while AI is a dominant topic of discussion today, it was not even on the radar just three years ago. Speaking at the Youth Fest, Pravin Mali—the Minister of State for Forests, Environment, and Transport—affirmed that today’s youth clearly understand the kind of India or state they desire, and the government will serve as the facilitator to help them realize those dreams.

‘Faceless RTO’ to be Established in Gujarat to Curb Corruption: Minister Pravin Mali

Minister Pravin Mali announced that a new initiative would be launched in Gujarat to curb corruption within the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). To this end, a ‘Faceless RTO’ facility will be established—a fully digital service designed to eliminate direct physical interaction between individuals, thereby preventing corruption. Minister of State Pravin Mali made a major announcement aimed at curbing corruption, stating, “A ‘faceless RTO’ facility will now be introduced in Gujarat, which will expand the scope of digital services and eliminate the role of middlemen.”

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‘Youth Dialogue with Khajurbhai: Some People’s Only Job Is to Disrupt…’

Inspiring the youth, popular social media influencer Nitin Jani (Khajurbhai) remarked, “Young people should start a small-scale business alongside their studies. Do not waste your time.” Responding to his critics, he clarified that he does not wish to waste his time engaging with those whose sole purpose is to spread negativity.

When asked why he refrains from responding to his detractors—despite doing such commendable work for the underprivileged—Nitin Jani replied, “I do not waste my time answering those whose daily routine, from the moment they wake up, consists solely of finding fault and criticizing.”

‘Gen Z Should Pursue Small Businesses Alongside Their Studies: Nitin Jani’

Speaking at a youth festival, Nitin Jani urged the young generation to pursue small-scale business ventures alongside their academic studies. “Do not waste your time,” he advised. “I, too, made that mistake; I only ventured into business after seven years had passed—otherwise, imagine where I would be today!”

‘AI Can Replace Data, But Not Experience: Ram Mori’

Will AI eventually replace human writers? Responding to this question, Ram Mori acknowledged that while AI is a cause for concern, it cannot entirely supplant human beings, as the commands must ultimately be issued by a human operator. Therefore, as long as we possess knowledge—and as long as we actively engage with and adapt to this technology—there is no need for alarm. On this subject, writer Ram Mori asserted, “AI can replace data, but it cannot replace experience.” ‘Lavari’ Fame Manan-Chirayu Reveal Secrets to Success: Memorable Insights for the Youth

At the ZEE Bharat Youth Fest, the country’s top creators and influencers engaged in a direct dialogue with the youth. Manan Desai and Chirayu Mistry—favorites among Gujarati youth and stars of the ‘Lavari’ podcast—interacted with the audience in their signature style. Amidst lighthearted moments, they shared their experiences regarding careers and creativity, serving as a source of inspiration for the young attendees.

New Government Announcements and Road Safety Drive

Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, was a special guest at the event. He launched a 100-meter road safety drive and unveiled the ‘Generation Z India’ poster. On this occasion, Gujarat’s youth icons were also felicitated.

Highlights of the Day

The Youth Fest presented a perfect blend of entertainment and knowledge. At 1:00 PM, Akhandswami guided the youth on life values. At 3:00 PM, new-age entrepreneurs shared their success stories. At 5:00 PM, Manan Desai and his team from the ‘Lavari’ group had the audience roaring with laughter. In the evening, the state’s Deputy CM, Harsh Sanghavi, was present and participated in a special awareness session focused on traffic rules and safety. During this mega-event, Harsh Sanghavi also launched the ‘GEN-Z’ channel dedicated to the nation’s youth.

This initiative by Zee Media is proving to be a guiding force for the country’s youth. The ‘Zee Bharat Youth Fest’ serves not merely as a source of entertainment, but as an ideal platform for open discussions on subjects such as careers, technology, and social responsibility.

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