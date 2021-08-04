New Delhi: India’s most diversified digital publishing group, Zee Digital, continues to scale great heights as it reports second rank under News & Information category for June 2021, as per Comscore. Continuing with greater momentum and exhibiting excellence in the digital content space have led to phenomenal growth for the second time in a row after May 2021 ranking. The company has reported a noteworthy 1.4 times growth from Jan’21 to June’21 by crossing 229 million unique visitors in June 2021.Also Read - ZEE To Redefine The Future of Entertainment, To Onboard 500+ Tech Aficionados at Its Digital Hub in Bengaluru

Zee Digital has secured sixth position among top 20 internet websites in India standing tall amongst Google sites, Facebook, Amazon Sites, Flipkart Sites etc. Witnessing a substantial leap, Zee Digital has seen the strongest growth among top media publishers in the country. From Jan'21 to June'21 period, Zee Digital achieved 1.4x growth leaving behind its competitors.

Zee Digital assets have also performed exceptionally well and achieved significant growth in unique monthly visitors. In June 2021, Zee News Hindi crossed the 66 million mark, Zee News English crossed 48 million, India.com crossed 90 million, DNA India crossed 51 million, BGR.in crossed 9 million and BollywoodLife.com crossed 20 million reporting a Y-o-Y growth ratio of 1.2x, 1.2x,1.6x, 2.4x, 1.7x and 1.5x respectively.

Commenting on this victory, Abhishek Nigam, COO– Digital of Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “Team’s hard work and innovations in our assets have collectively helped Zee Digital become one of the most preferred destination for content consumption in India and globally. With each new initiative, our endeavour has been to bring about a change that the users are willing to partake in.”

Zee Digital comprises 31 websites, 20 brands across 12 languages with viewers across digital replicas of Zee Media’s 14 linear news channels along with websites such as India.com, BGR.in, BollywoodLife.com, TheHealthsite.com and CricketCountry.com.