New Delhi: Zee Digital has scored big at DOD 2019 – Drivers of Digital Awards and Summit, bagging three awards. While the Zee News website won in the Best Multi-Lingual Blog/Website category, its app was adjudged the Best Multi-Lingual App. BollywoodLife.com, the one-stop destination for all things entertainment and one of the leading news portal in the entertainment industry, beat the competition to emerge at the top in the Best User Interface in a Blog/Website category.

The over two-decade-old zeenews.com, which won Gold in the Best Multi-Lingual Blog/Website category, is the go-to destination for India-related news and has made a mark for itself in providing information to the user in multiple languages of the country along with English. Backed by the massive network of Zee News reporters spread across the country, the website and its app are always on top of breaking news and big events – be it revocation of Article 370, Pulwama terror attack, Balakot airstrikes as well as the seminal 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Zeenews.com and its app strive to give the latest, most accurate and verified news and information to our readers. The aim is to ensure that zeenews.com covers all the major events in a comprehensive manner with a nationalistic lens and gives the audience everything they are looking for.

Zeenews.com not only breaks news but also explains all its nuances to the readers. The cycle is never-ending with the young and energetic team making sure that news is covered from across India for a holistic experience. Presented in different formats like text, videos, photo galleries, live blogs, etc., the news cycle on zeenews.com never stops.

On Zee Digital winning three Golds, Zee Group’s CEO, Digital Publishing, Rohit Chadda said, “Being one the largest digital platforms in the country, we’ve always endeavoured to build best in class products for our users. The awards are an acknowledgement of our efforts in this direction and encourage our teams to continuously work towards building and achieving what I like to call – product ‘nirvana’”

Zee Digital’s entertainment portal BollywoodLife, launched in 2011, lived up to its name as it endeavoured to bring the hottest scoops and the latest gup there is in the ever so buzzing world of entertainment to its loyal and ever-increasing the base of followers. In September 2018, the website underwent a complete overhaul as it presented itself in a brand new, lively avatar that resonated with its pulse, with a splash of vibrant colours and innovative design.

Once again, it was users first for BollywoodLife and the new design only enhanced the user experience as they continued to get their daily dose of entertainment in the form of latest gup, hot scoops, exclusive interviews, unbiased reviews, style, glamour and much more.

Speaking about the same, Editor of BollywoodLife, Almas Mirza, said, “Team BollywoodLife has a bunch of young and energetic journalists, brimming with ideas and enthusiasm to bring the best of the showbiz to our readers. The pop colours and the hip design of the website truly represent the vibrant energy that surrounds the workplace, and that is something that drives us to do more, do better and never tire. Innovation is in our blood and we constantly strive to give our readers something worth their time.”

“The user interface of BollywoodLife is very sleek and cheerful with vibrant colours resembling the life at Bollywood i.e. colourful. Navigation is seamless and easy to understand for the simplest of the user, i.e. with a very small learning curve, guiding users at every step with appropriate font sizes and colours. The very clean, crisp and breathable interface enables our users to spend more time on the site,” said Product Manager of BollywoodLife, Shivam Soni.

The Drivers of Digital Awards and Summit – DOD 2019 is presented by Inkspell in association with UFO Digital Cinema. The evaluations were performed by the Grand Jury at DoD, and BollywoodLife and ZeeNews.com surpassed the competing entries for this award by a huge margin.