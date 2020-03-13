New Delhi: Zee Digital, the online arm of Zee Group, has witnessed phenomenal growth this financial year and has moved to 3rd place in the News & Information category in terms of unique mobile users in India, according to the latest ComScore ranking. Also Read - ZEE News Continues Its Winning Streak, Bags 8 Awards at ENBA 2019

As per January 2020 ComScore rankings, there has been a growth of 92% in its total unique monthly users this financial year till date i.e. between April 2019 and January 2020, which is 3 times the average growth rate of its top five competitors.

Not just that, the group also ranked 4th for overall Unique Users (Desktop & Mobile) in the same category crossing 125 Million unique users in India as per the January 2020 ComScore report.

The top five competitors of Zee Digital are Times Internet Group, Network 18 Group, India Today Group, Dailyhunt and the Indian Express Group. The overall industry growth during this period was 41% while the average growth of the top five competitors of Zee Digital was only 29%, as per the report.

While most of the industry registered negative growth in the past 2 months, Zee Digital has registered a growth of 20% making it the fastest-growing network among the top 10 digital media groups.

While the Times Internet had negative growth of 5 pct during this period, Network 18, India Today Group, Dailyhunt and the Indian Express registered degrowth of 6 pct, 15 pct, 16 pct and 10 pct respectively.

“India is the second-largest and one of the fastest-growing markets for digital consumers after China. However, on mobile usage, India trumps China as well, with Indian mobile users consuming 8.3 GB of data each month on average, compared with only 5.5 GB for mobile users in China as per a 2019 McKinsey report. Going by the current market trend, the next billion users in India are also going to access the internet primarily on their mobile devices”, says Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group.“Our mobile-first strategy has been instrumental in helping us surpass the competition and become the fastest growing media network in India. We intend to continue to focus on mobile to further our reach to the next billion users.”

Zee Digital comprises Digital Publishing and the OTT business of the group. The Digital Publishing business includes websites/apps for 20 brands across 12 languages in various genres like news, entertainment, technology, cricket, health & lifestyle and consists of flagship brands like ZeeNews.com, WIONews.com, DNAIndia.com, ZeeBusiness.in, India.com, Bollywoodlife.com, BGR.in, TheHealthsite.com, CricketCountry.com etc. The OTT business, Zee5, is one of the leading online video streaming platforms offering an exhaustive array of content to its users with 90+ live TV channels and 1.25 lac+ hours of viewing across multiple languages.