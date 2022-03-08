Zee News Exit Polls For VIP Seats in UP, Punjab: After the seven-phase assembly elections were over in Uttar Pradesh, Zee News along with DesignBoxed conducted exit polls on Tuesday again. According to the exit poll of Zee News-DesignBoxed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be forming the government in UP. The exit poll was also conducted for VIP seats in UP. As per the exit polls, Yogi Adityanath is seen winning the Gorakhpur- Shahar (Gorakhpur Urban Seat Result) seat. At the same time, former CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is also seen winning the Karhal seat. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Rana is seen losing from the Thana Bhawan seat. It must be noted that this is just the exit poll and the final results will come only on March 10Also Read - UP Assembly Election 2022 Astro Prediction: Yogi Adityanath to Continue Second Tenure as CM - Check Seats Prediction

On the other hand, the Zee News also conducted the exit poll on some of the VIP seats in Punjab. As per the exit poll, Charanjit Singh Channi is expected to win from Chamkaur Sahib, Sukhbir Badal from Jalalabad and Captain Amarinder Singh from Patiala.

Zee News Exit Poll: Who Will Win UP’s VIP Seats:

Gorakhpur– Yogi Adityanath (BJP)

Karlah – Akhilesh Yadav (SP)

Risathu – Keshav Prasad Maurya (BJP)

Mathura – Shrikant Sharma (BJP)

Rampur – Azam Khan (SP)

Jaswant Nagar – Shivpal Singh Yadav (SP)

Allahabad West – Siddharth Nath Singh (BJP)

Zahoorabad – Om Prakash Rajbhar

Noida – Pankaj Singh (BJP)

Rae Bareli – Aditi Singh (BJP)

Tamkuhiraj – Ajay Kumar Lallu (Congress)

Fazilnagar – Swami Prasad Maurya (SP)

Zee News Exit Poll: Who Will Win Punjab’s VIP Seats:

Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib

Sukhbir Badal from Jalalabad

Captain Amarinder Singh from Patiala

Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri

Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi

As per the Zee News exit poll, Amritsar east will witness a tough battle between Congress, SAD and AAP. According to the exit polls, Navjot Singh Siddhu of Congress, and Bikram Singh Majithia of Akali Dal will have close competition with Jeewan Jyot Kaur of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ).

According to the exit polls, Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to win from Patiala seat. He had resigned from the chief minister’s post and then from the Congress party about 6 months ago. Later, he formed a separate party with the name Punjab Lok Congress.