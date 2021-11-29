New Delhi: Zee Group Founder and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra on Sunday celebrated his 71st birthday in Haryana’s Hisar. In a low-key affair, members of Subhash Chandra Foundation along with the villagers of Sadalpur celebrated Dr Chandra’s birthday where he himself cut the birthday cake. While addressing the attendees, Dr. Chandra shared his life experiences and said that to become successful in life, one must always live in the present moment. He also added that with hard work and perseverance every target can be achieved.Also Read - Zee Media Corporation Announces The First Season of OTT Awards For 2021

Dr Chandra has been the recipient of numerous honorary degrees, industry awards, and civic honors, including being named 'Global Indian Entertainment Personality of the Year' by FICCI in 2004, Business Standard's 'Businessman of the Year' in 1999, 'Entrepreneur of the Year' by Ernst & Young in 1999 and 'Enterprise CEO of the Year' by the International Brand Summit.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also chose him as Chairman of the CII Media Committee for two successive years.

He is also made his mark as a philanthropist in India, having set up Transnational Alternate Learning for Emancipation and Empowerment through Multimedia (TALEEM), an organization that seeks to provide access to quality education and promote research in various disciplines.