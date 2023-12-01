Zee Group’s Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra Turns 73: Take A Look at His Achievements

Under leadership of Dr Subhash Chandra, the Zee TV network has grown exponentially as the group today consists of 90 channels that reach around 1.3 billion people spanning 174 countries.

Dr Chandra is also a known author and has written three books.

New Delhi: Dr Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group, turned 73 on November 30. A well-known face in the media industry, Dr Chandra is also one of most influential personalities in India’s media landscape. He established Zee TV in 1992, the second private commercial television channel in the country in association with Star TV in Hong Kong and Dish TV, the first satellite television provider in India,

Apart from media, Dr Chandra also forayed into the amusement business through Essel World, an amusement park which he founded and grew.

Another achievement was added to his life in 2005 when Dr Chandra, in collaboration with Dainik Bhaskar Group, launched the DNA newspaper in Mumbai.

Notably, the DNA newspaper was launched to challenge the dominance of other newspapers in the country.

Apart from the media, some of other businesses Dr Chandra ventured into include Essel Propack in packaging, online lottery Playwin, E-City Entertainment and the Indian Cricket League.

After this, Dr Chandra decided to enter the political arena in 2016, when he was elected to the Upper House of the Indian Parliament from the state of Haryana during the Rajya Sabha elections. He filed nomination as an independent candidate and was supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2022, he entered the Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate, backed by the BJP from the state of Rajasthan.

He is also known as an author. DR Chandra has written three books – A Nomenclatural Guide to R. H. Beddome Ferns of South India and Ferns of British India, The Ferns of India and his biography The Z Factor: My Journey as the Wrong Man at the Right Time.

