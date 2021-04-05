The ZEE Media Network’s range of regional channels ZEE Hindustan has struck gold at the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) 2020. The young gambit of channels made a mark on the industry panel with a total of 27 awards in all. Also Read - Rohit Chadda, The Turnaround CEO Carved Out Another Success Story in 2020

Recognising the ethos of ZEE Hindustan which believes that news from every corner of the country is as important as the bigger national news, the ENBA celebrated its dedication and awarded gold for ZEE Hindustan’s coverage of Bihar Floods, a crucial piece of news that largely went unnoticed by the media fraternity. Also Read - ZEE Hindustan Organises Mega E Conclave 1 Year After Modi 2.0, Cabinet Ministers Review Performance & Covid-19 Situation

ZEE Hindustan’s early primetime show won Gold while their primetime show won Bronze in those respective 2 categories. Also Read - Zee Hindustan Digital Crosses 10 Million Monthly Active Users

ZEE Media has a very strong lineage of regional presence apart from their national channels. They have remained at the top of viewership data for a considerable period to amplify the space they hold in the minds of the viewers.

The regional channels won gold and silver for the hard work and passion ZEE Hindustan team put in every day. ZEE Bihar Jharkhand won 2 gold awards for their primetime news bulletins ‘Baat Bebaak’ and ‘Khabar Bihar’ and a silver award for the best anchor.

ZEE Odisha won 2 awards including a Gold for their morning bulletin. ZEE 24 Ghanta, the Bengali news channel is known for its brilliant on-ground coverage. This credibility was further solidified on Saturday evening when the channel won Silver for their coverage of the deadly Amphan Cyclone.

Congratulating the team, Editor in Chief and CEO, Mr. Purushottam Vaishnava said, “Winning awards at an industry acknowledged platform is a gratifying feeling. It is encouraging especially for a young channel like ZEE Hindustan and our regional channels. Most of our channels have a young workforce driving them. It shows we are on the right path.

“We work hard every day to ensure we get factually correct news to the viewers. Most of our regional channels are No. 1 in their respective states which reflects the faith of the viewers in them. Zee Hindustan has especially been fighting hard to make its mark among the seasoned channels of the industry. Clearly, they are making their mark, rather boldly. I am sure all the channels will continue to grow from strength to strength and be a force to reckon with,” he said.

Meanwhile, ZEE 24 Kalak (Gujarati) also won 3 awards including best anchor and best current affairs program; ZEE Punjab Haryana Himachal won 3 including a Gold in the Best Anchor Category, ZEE UPUK won 6 awards, and ZEE Rajasthan won the Best Prime Time Show.

The Urdu channel ZEE Salaam won Jury’s Choice Award for the Best Urdu channel of the year while Mr Dileep Tiwari won the Jury’s Choice Award for the Editor in Chief – Regional Channel”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Manoj Jagyasi, Chief Revenue Officer, ZEE Media said, “ZEE Hindustan and our regional network comprising 11 channels have put in consistent effort to build the trust among our viewers. Majority of these channels are the first choice in those regions and now to be awarded 27 metals speaks volumes of their content quality. ZEE Hindustan winning for their prime-time shows reflects the viewers’ faith in them. For our advertisers, this combination of 11 regional channels is a super platform to engage with their consumer through their own language”.