New Delhi: Hindustan Ki Baat is a successful IP established last year during the pandemic on ZEE Hindustan. The program was created to walk on the line set by the channel’s core value – State makes the Nation. This program focuses on various states and their cities to uphold their achievements and concerns and gives them a national platform.Also Read - Zee Media Corporation Limited Appoints Abhishek Nigam as Chief Operating Officer for Digital Business

Last financial year, this program covered 5 major cities and has garnered high viewership. This year, Hindustan Ki Baat starts with fresh new vigor and in its first segment will cover Ahmedabad on 24th July, followed by Jaipur (27th July), Patna (28th July), Kanpur (29th July), Odisha (30th July) and Surat (31st July). Also Read - ZEE Hindustan & Regional Network Wins Gold at ENBA 2020

In these conclaves, industry experts of each city will gather on ZEE Hindustan’s platform as panelists to discuss the various aspects of industrial growth and development of that city and its contribution to the national economy. Also Read - ZEE Hindustan Organises Mega E Conclave 1 Year After Modi 2.0, Cabinet Ministers Review Performance & Covid-19 Situation

Speaking on this development, ZMCL CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Purushottam Vaishnava said, “ZEE Hindustan is a channel for the people of India and all our endeavor is to give them a voice through our platform We have always put viewers first, getting the news from the ground and complete information-based news to empower them. Hindustan Ki Baat is one of our initiatives to stay true to our commitment.”

Chief Revenue Officer, ZMCL, Manoj Jagyasi opined, “ZEE Hindustan has been achieving one milestone after the other since last year. Hindustan ki Baat is one of its very successful examples. With its wide reach, ZEE Hindustan strives to bring real impact to the lives of the viewers. We have our business associates to thank for supporting us in all such initiatives and driving our morale.”