Bilaspur: ZEE Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, the No 1 News Channel of the region has organized a series of events and conclaves called Chhattisgarh Ki Baat. It is scheduled to be held in various Tier 2 cities, where both the economy and the society have been deeply affected by the pandemic. Also Read - Koi Bhi Bhukha Na Soe - An Initiative by Zee Media For The COVID Afflicted Families

These events will help in establishing a direct connection with the general viewers & will help them raise their concerns on the state’s biggest platform. All local and micro-level issues will be discussed and put forward in front of the stakeholders and the policymakers. This unique initiative will also provide a platform for businessmen and industrialists to put forward their challenges and discuss the possible solutions. Also Read - ZEE Hindustan & Regional Network Wins Gold at ENBA 2020

The first event of the series will start from Bilaspur, the administrative capital of Chhattisgarh on 20th June 2021. Multiple panel discussions and interviews with the policymakers, industrialists, and subject experts will be held on topics varying from the ways to tackle the effect of COVID to the further development of the city. ZEE MPCG will also recognize and honour those people who went out of their way during these tough times and contributed significantly to the development of the state and the region. Also Read - Domestic Flights From Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Begin From March 1 Under UDAN Scheme: Hardeep Singh Puri

Speaking on the occasion, ZMCL CEO Cluster 3, Mr. Dileep Tiwari said, “ZEE MPCG has always worked as a bridge between the people of the state and the authority. We felt that at this time when the economy is recovering from the impact of pandemic it is extremely important to take such initiatives at city level so that each city and their industries get a platform to connect with the policymakers, discuss their challenges and have a significant impact on the development of their city.”

Chief Revenue Officer, ZMCL, Mr. Manoj Jagyasi said, “ZEE MPCG being the No. 1 choice of viewers has best chance to make a significant impact on the policymakers and their decisions. With ZEE MPCG’s wide reach, this initiative will engage the viewers, the leaders and the facilitators to develop a constructive discussion for the development. We are more than just a news channel, we want to be the ultimate solution provider to our business associates and our viewers. We will take this to 60 cities of MP, CG, UP Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Himachal. This will be the biggest outreach program done by a network.”

ZEE Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh is a leading channel from ZEE Media Corporation Limited and has been the No 1 channel in MPCG for the last 5 years.