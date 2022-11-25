Zee Manch Gujarat: Isudan Gadhvi Promises ‘Delhi Model’, Exudes Confidence of Winning Morbi, Kutch

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Isudan Gadhvi, a former TV journalist, was named the AAP's CM candidate based on the result of a poll conducted by the AAP. The party's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia and general secretary Majoj Sorathiya were also in the race

Zee Manch Gujarat: With less than a week remaining for the Gujarat Assembly elections, Zee News hosted a special conclave where eminent leaders put forward their views, held discussions and elucidate their parties’ future plans. Top leaders including AAP CM Candidate Isudan Gadhvi Union Minister Smriti Irani, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha, and Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma attended the event, which primarily focuses on the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha polls 2022.

Speaking during the conclave, Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) CM candidate put forth his strategy for ‘rebuilding’ Gujarat. On being asked if the AAP declared him its CM candidates for upcoming polls, because of his fan base, Gadhvi said,”Arvind Kejriwal knows very well who to choose, but I would say that only those who can fight can survive in the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Showering praise on Manish Sisodia for improving standard of education in Delhi schools, Gahdvi asserted, ” This is social service. Look at Manish Sisodia, he has built such good schools that people across the globe are taking cue from him.”

When asked why did he enter politics, AAP CM candidate said,” We have to enter the system to clean it up. I am entering politics because I have seen the sufferings of the people of Gujarat, especially farmers.” He also claimed that AAP will register victory from Ambalia, Somnath, Mangadh, Dwarka, Jamnagar Rural, Rajkot Rural, Morbi, Kutch.

WATCH ISUDAN GADHVI’S FULL INTERVIEW TO ZEE NEWS

He will contest the next month’s Assembly elections from Khambhalia seat in his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka. For the unversed, Khambhalia will go to polls along with 88 other seats on December 1 in the first phase of two-phase Gujarat elections. The second phase of polls will be held on December 5 and the results will be declared three days later, i.e, on December 8.

Meanwile, Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Gujarat State co-in-charge who was also present at the event exuded confidence that his party will emerge victorious on December 8 as people will vote for ‘change’ this time. “Voting for Congress means wasting your vote. The party (Congress) has surrendered and is not an option in Gujarat. The people of Gujarat want change”, Chaddha added.