New Delhi: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited’s (ZEEL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka has been awarded the prestigious ‘Game-Changer of the Year’ award at the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) Leadership Awards held in Mumbai.Also Read - IPL Media Rights Announcement Today. What We Know So Far?

The CEO of the leading content company was conferred with the esteemed honour for his invaluable contribution to the growth of the media and entertainment sector. He has also been credited for scripting the success story of ZEE in a year that tested the resilience and agility of businesses across sectors. Also Read - ZEE Signs Global Media Rights’ Contract With UAE’s T20 League

Crediting this recognition to all the teams at ZEE, Goenka said, “This is not only an encouragement, but a firm testament that we have indeed been taking the right steps and marching ahead. This win belongs to every member of the ZEE family who has consistently strived to achieve success and generate higher value for all our stakeholders.” Also Read - Zee Group Opens Its Technology And Innovation Centre In Bengaluru. Details Here

As the MD and CEO of ZEE, Goenka has been extremely successful in enhancing the company’s performance and driving the business towards its set goals by not just creating quality entertainment content, but also by bringing about a positive change across society.

His futuristic vision and sharp acumen in the media domain have enabled ZEE to become the frontrunner in the entertainment sector, leading the company to achieve a global stature today.

Under his notable leadership, ZEE has successfully expanded into international markets, with a presence across 190 countries, and its reach of over 1.3 billion viewers today across consumption platforms.