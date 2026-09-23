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Zee Media CEO Raktim Das announces WION World Conferences, WION Luxe as WION hits 10-year mark

Zee Media marks WION's 10th anniversary with the launch of WION World Conferences and WION Luxe, expanding into global events covering defense, AI and luxury.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: September 23, 2026, 9:17 PM IST
Zee Media CEO Raktim Das announces WION World Conferences, WION Luxe as WION hits 10-year mark
Zee Media CEO Raktim Das (WION image)

New Delhi: Marking its 10th anniversary, Indian international news channel WION is expanding its global footprint with the launch of two major event verticals: the WION World Conferences and WION Luxe. In the recent big development, Zee Media CEO Raktim Das announced the initiatives on Wednesday during the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, held at the ITC Maurya in New Delhi.

The newly introduced WION World Conferences will feature a series of high-level summits focusing on critical global themes, including artificial intelligence, defense and diplomacy. Meanwhile, WION Luxe will serve as a dedicated platform spotlighting the luxury sector.

Read more: Zee Media begins FY27 on strong note as CEO Raktim Das unveils digital-first strategy

The aim is to create spaces “not just to discuss change, but to exchange ideas and build connections,” Das said.

WION Luxe announced

The Zee Media CEO said WION Luxe will offer a global perspective on luxury, showcasing the people, places, experiences and ideas that define it today. Das described the two initiatives as a way of taking the World Is One motto of WION “from a philosophy on screen to a platform for the world to meet, engage and connect.”

WION marks 10 years as India’s top global news channel

The announcements come as WION marks 10 years as India’s top global news channel. Das said the network is being built “not just as a news network, but as a global platform for ideas, dialogue and action.”

Ancient Indian idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Das referred to the ancient Indian idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the belief that the world is one family, saying WION has carried that thought through its World Is One philosophy, which matters now more than ever as conflicts and geopolitical tensions rise. In such a world, understanding each other becomes as important as knowing about each other, he said.

Travel is one of the most natural ways to build that understanding, and tourism creates empathy, brings cultures closer and sends people home with stories that can bridge differences, Das told the gathering. “We believe in being bridges between worlds,” he said. He described the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards as an extension of that belief.

Das congratulated all the Iconic Awards winners and closed with a line on the milestone, “Ten years behind us. A world of possibilities ahead.”

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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