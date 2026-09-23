Zee Media CEO Raktim Das announces WION World Conferences, WION Luxe as WION hits 10-year mark

Zee Media marks WION's 10th anniversary with the launch of WION World Conferences and WION Luxe, expanding into global events covering defense, AI and luxury.

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Zee Media CEO Raktim Das (WION image)

New Delhi: Marking its 10th anniversary, Indian international news channel WION is expanding its global footprint with the launch of two major event verticals: the WION World Conferences and WION Luxe. In the recent big development, Zee Media CEO Raktim Das announced the initiatives on Wednesday during the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, held at the ITC Maurya in New Delhi.

The newly introduced WION World Conferences will feature a series of high-level summits focusing on critical global themes, including artificial intelligence, defense and diplomacy. Meanwhile, WION Luxe will serve as a dedicated platform spotlighting the luxury sector.

The aim is to create spaces “not just to discuss change, but to exchange ideas and build connections,” Das said.

WION Luxe announced

The Zee Media CEO said WION Luxe will offer a global perspective on luxury, showcasing the people, places, experiences and ideas that define it today. Das described the two initiatives as a way of taking the World Is One motto of WION “from a philosophy on screen to a platform for the world to meet, engage and connect.”

WION marks 10 years as India’s top global news channel

The announcements come as WION marks 10 years as India’s top global news channel. Das said the network is being built “not just as a news network, but as a global platform for ideas, dialogue and action.” Ancient Indian idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam