New Delhi: One of the largest media houses in the country, Zee Media Corporation Limited has expanded its regional footprint by virtually launching 4 news channels in South India – Zee Tamil News, Zee Telugu News, Zee Kannada News and Zee Malayalam News. Notably, the four new digital news channels were virtually launched by Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group and founder of Zee Media Corporation.

As per updates, the four channels will be telecast in digital form as live stream on YouTube and other digital platforms and also on their respective websites. With this, Zee Media also plans to launch satellite versions of these channels in the coming months.

Soon after the launch of the channels, the company said in a statement, "The aim behind launching these channels is to reach out to every southern household and connect with them in their own language bringing them news from not only the country and world at large but from every corner of their states. Being digital channels the expanse and the variety of content will be immense".

“Our brands in the South will stand for ‘Fearless’ and ‘Unbiased’ journalism that is being anticipated by the masses. The people out here are parched for news that is impartial and direct. Zee will bring a refreshing change in a market dominated by political channels or channels that have party lineage”, it added.

It must be noted that Zee Media is a 26-year-old news network with 14 News channels in 6 different languages, touching more than 220 million viewers and over 362 million users across its digital properties. Apart from this, Zee Media is also the No. 1 news network in the country digitally, according to Comscore (digital data analysis company) in the general news category.

With the launch of new channels, Zee Media hopes to expand its outreach among each and every south Indian household and connect with them in their own language bringing them news from not only the country and world at large but from every corner of their states.

The company believes the launch of these new digital news channels will greatly augment the nationwide reach of Zee Media Corporation, which has a vast presence in North, West and East Indian states.