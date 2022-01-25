New Delhi: In a bid to expand its linear TV portfolio, Zee Entertainment Enterprise (ZEE) unveiled 4 new digital channels in the southern states of India. ZEE, one of the most trusted media networks in India has launched these channels in four different languages—Kannada, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam to fulfill the demands of people of diverse cultures.Also Read - Fake News Busted: No Deal Between Zee Media And Adani Group, Tweet Circulating About Pact Baseless

The four new channels —Zee Telugu News, Zee Kannada News, Zee Tamil News, and Zee Malayalam News will be available in LIVE TV formats and one can tune into them by visiting the respective websites. Moreover, the channels will be available on YouTube and OTT platforms.

In a statement, the company said, “The aim behind launching these channels is to reach out to every southern household and connect with them in their own language bringing them news from not only the country and world at large but from every corner of their states. Being digital channels the expanse and the variety of content will be immense”.

“Our brands in the South will stand for ‘Fearless’ and ‘Unbiased’ journalism that is being anticipated by the masses. The people out here are parched for news that is impartial and direct. Zee will bring a refreshing change in a market dominated by political channels or channels that have party lineage”, it added.

ZEE (formerly Zee News Ltd.) is India’s one of the largest News networks with 14 news channels in 6 different languages touching more than 220 Million viewers. In terms of news gathering, the company has one of the largest networks of news bureaus and correspondents with a PAN India presence. The company is equipped with updated technology in content creation, packaging, and broadcasting.