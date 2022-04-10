Zee Delhi-NCR Launch: Zee Media, the country’s most prestigious media organisation is set to launch a special Zee Delhi-NCR channel today. The Zee Delhi-NCR channel channel will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 2 pm today (April 10). DTH platforms have already replaced Zee Odisha with Zee Delhi-NCR Haryana.Also Read - Zee Media Launches 4 New Digital Channels To Expand Its Regional Coverage

This channel will be run in a Live TV format, which can be embedded in the respective websites. Channels will automatically be available on YouTube and OTT platforms. The purpose behind launching this channel is to bring the news of Delhi, NCR and Haryana to the people in details. Although some channels are already present which keeps the focus on the national capital, Delhi, but this will be the first channel of Zee Media which will focus on news specially in the Delhi/NCR/Gurgaon region.

Here’s the schedule of the launch event