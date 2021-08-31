New Delhi: Zee News has proved its mettle in the Hindi news channel category by bagging the Most Trusted Hindi News Brand. This was yet another feather in the hat for the channel. Zee News is the oldest news brand in India with the most experienced news personnel. The Brand Trust Report, India Study 2020 was conducted by TRA which is an independent agency conducting the research across categories in the country. This research evaluates brand intelligence and data insights. Based on the reviews of the consumers TRA announced Zee News as the most popular Hindi News Channel.Also Read - ZEE Odisha Presents Itself in a New Avatar With a Fresh Slate of New Shows

The Brand Trust Report 2020, India Study by TRA is one of the most genuine research and surveys. Over the years, TRA has embarked on developing the right method to quantify brand trust, and based on the attributes of trust, positive intent, and relevant competence, it has awarded Zee News as the most trusted Hindi News Channel.

On this achievement, CEO & Editor-in-Chief Mr. Sudhir Chaudhary said, "This award is a result of honest effort of the entire team of Zee News. Reporting became especially more challenging in the harrowing pandemic times. The audience expected a more realistic overview of the scenario. Zee News has always taken leaps and bounds to provide a more realistic and authentic ground report every time. At this troublesome time, Zee News emerged as a winner and showcased the importance of unbiased and neutral news reporting.

India has always trusted Zee News when it comes to the biggest stories. It believes that the audience should learn the news and be able to imbibe the idea and should make the right decision based on their analysis. Being one of the important pillars of the nation, the media is expected to be analytical, critical, and neutral; The Most Trusted Hindi News Brand 2020 shows that Zee News has lived up to the expectations of the audience and exhibited true professionalism in its news reporting and analysis.” DNA, one of the popular news shows, is not only popular because it covers the key details of news, but its in-depth analysis ropes every listener and viewer to think over the discussion.

Zee News is one of the 14 channels that fall under the umbrella of Zee Media. The biggest award for Zee News is the love of its viewers and their unending support, and with Most Trusted Hindi News Brand 2020 award in its list of laurels, it cements its position even stronger.