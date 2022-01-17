New Delhi: Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, Zee News will conduct an Opinion Poll to predict the voter’s mood in all 5 poll-bound states. The biggest opinion poll ‘Janta Ka Mood’ has received approximately 10 lakh responses from people of the five states.Also Read - UP Mei Ka Ba: Song Battle Breaks Between BJP's Ravi Kishan & Bhojpuri Singer Neha Rathore | Watch

When And Where Can I Watch Janta Ka Mood Opinion Poll?

The Opinion Poll will be aired tonight at around 7 PM on Zee News and will continue till 9 PM. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here.

While elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab will go to the polls in one phase on 14 February. Manipur will have two-phased polls on 27 February and 3 March.