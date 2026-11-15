ZEE MEDIA’s ‘Operation Kala Pani’: Family destroyed in 7 years, villager threatened for speaking out

The report aired on ZEE MEDIA alleged that pollution linked to the Jubilant Ingrevia factory has raised concerns, reportedly leaving the factory’s owners and officials unsettled.

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ZEE MEDIA's 'Operation Kala Pani'

New Delhi: One of India’s largest news networks, Zee Media, has conducted a major investigation, exposing how residents living around Jubilant Ingrevia’s Gajraula factory have held the chemical plant responsible for deaths and illnesses in their families. During ‘Operation Kala Pani’, residents shared their personal experiences on ZEE NEWS, but the revelations apparently did not go down well with the factory officials. It is alleged that a villager was called inside the factory premises and threatened.

However, despite the alleged intimidation, the villager has maintained that he will not stop speaking the truth, and ZEE NEWS will also continue to highlight their voices.

ZEE MEDIA’s Report Leaves Factory Owners and Officials Uncomfortable

The report aired on ZEE MEDIA highlighted that the pollution allegedly caused by the Jubilant Ingrevia factory has reportedly left the factory owners and officials unsettled.

Threatened with Consequences

When local residents shared their suffering in the report, the revelations apparently did not go down well with factory officials, as the allegations brought the factory under scrutiny. It is alleged that factory officials subsequently threatened a villager with dire consequences.

When the reporter contacted Bundi, CSR officer at Jubilant Ingrevia, Gajraula, and asked him over the phone, “Sir, did you threaten this person?”, Bundi responded by asking, “Whom did I threaten? Who is making this allegation?”

The reporter clarified that the allegation had been made by the affected villager, Ajaypal, and then put him on a call with the CSR officer. Ajaypal said, “Yes, I am saying this. There was a doctor, or I don’t know who he was. He was saying, ‘I don’t know why you said something like that.'”

Responding to the allegation, CSR officer Bundi said, “That was wrong. Such rumours are not right, Mr Ajaypal.” Ajaypal immediately replied, “No, he was saying that free treatment would be provided here.”

ZEE MEDIA Takes Victims to the Factory

A ZEE MEDIA correspondent subsequently accompanied affected villager Ajaypal to the factory premises to facilitate a face-to-face conversation with Bundi, the company’s CSR officer.

Officials Refuse to Meet the Team

The ZEE MEDIA team and Ajaypal repeatedly requested factory security personnel to call the concerned officials. However, despite waiting for a considerable time, no company official came out to meet them.

In a report broadcast on ZEE NEWS on November 12, 2026 (Thursday), Ajaypal had described how seven members of his family had died over the past seven years.

The report has reportedly caused considerable concern among factory officials. Following its broadcast, it is alleged that Ajaypal was called to the factory on Friday and threatened.

Why Is the Company Trying to Silence Local Residents?

The biggest question is: If everything is above board, why are Jubilant Ingrevia officials allegedly attempting to silence local residents? What are they trying to hide?

ZEE NEWS will continue to raise the voices of affected villagers. In its upcoming report, the channel will reveal how even an employee working at the factory allegedly acknowledges that the factory is the root cause of the diseases spreading in the village.