New Delhi: Zee News-DesignBoxed conducted an opinion poll to understand the pulse of voters ahead of the upcoming Goa Assembly Election. In this poll, Zee News' survey has divided Goa into two regions – North Goa (23 seats) and South Goa (17). According to the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll for the Goa polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was projected to be the favourite chief minister. The voting for 40 assembly seats in Goa will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa Election 2022: Vote Share Prediction

BJP – 38%

Congress – 27%

AAP – 10%

Goa Forward Party (GFP) – 4%

Others – 11%

Zee News-DesignBoxed Methodology

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 40 seats of poll-bound Goa to be held on February 14. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample.Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.