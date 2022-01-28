Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Days ahead of the Manipur Election, Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll on Friday revealed the mood of the voters in the upcoming state Assembly polls. According to the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, Chief Minister N Biren Singh was predicted as the most popular choice for chief minister candidate with 33 per cent vote share in the upcoming Manipur Assembly Election.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Manipur Live: BJP Projected to Retain Power With 33-37 Seats; N Biren Singh CM Choice

The survey revealed that former Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh came second for the most preferred CM choice in the Manipur polls with 19 per cent vote share while another Congress leader N Loken Singh was the third choice with 12 per cent. Also Read - BJP's Final List of Remaining Candidates for UP, Manipur and Punjab Polls Likely to be Announced After CEC Meet Today

Also Read - Manipur Assembly Election 2022: NPP President Conrad Sangma Releases Party Manifesto for Upcoming Polls

As per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, the BJP is projected to win 33-37 seats while Congress may get 13-17 seats. NPF came a distant third with 4-6 seats while NPP is projected to get 2-4 seats.

The biggest Opinion Poll ‘Janta Ka Mood’ was aired on Zee News. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here. The pre-poll survey has received approximately 10 lakh responses from people of the five election-bound states.

The elections to the 60-member Manipur Assembly would be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The BJP, which had bagged 21 seats in 2017, came to power for the first time, stitching together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People’s Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.

Manipur Election 2022: Vote Share Prediction

BJP – 41%

Congress – 30%

NPF – 8%

NPP – 5%

Others – 16%

Zee News-DesignBoxed Methodology

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 60 seats of poll-bound Manipur between December to . The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision.

The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample.

Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.