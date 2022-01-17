Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: With Uttarakhand Assembly Polls round the corner, Nation’s most trusted News channel, Zee News conducted India’s biggest opinion poll to sense the mood of the people in the state. According to Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll Survey, Harish Rawat emerged as the most preferred chief ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand as 41 per cent of respondents voted for the Congress’s old warhorse .Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Kumaon (Uttarakhand): Congress Emerges as Single Largest Party, Old Warhorse Harish Rawat Most Preferred CM

In the tenure of five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forced to change the Chief Minister thrice in Uttarakhand. Trivendra Singh Rawat had replaced Tirath Singh Rawat last year, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the other hand had replaced Tirath Singh Rawat a few months ahead of the polls. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Garhwal (Uttarakhand): Congress Gains in Vote Share, AAP Makes Inroads

Most Preferred Chief Ministerial Candidate:

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP) 27%

Harish Rawat (CONG) 41%

Anil Baluni (BJP) 15%

Col. Ajay Kothiyal (AAP) 9%

Other 6 %

Uttarakhand Assembly Election:

The largely bipolar politics of the state involving the two national parties, which have been alternately in power, has got a new twist this time with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also in the fray, offering itself as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set itself a target of winning more than 60 of the 70 Assembly seats in the state, poll observers feel it is unrealistic on the part of the saffron party, which is totally ignoring the anti-incumbency factor. Also Read - Zee News Opinion Poll: Anti-incumbency Likely to Hit BJP in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat Emerges as Preferred CM | LIVE

Giving three chief ministers to the state within five years and bringing about political instability despite a big mandate is another factor that may eclipse the BJP’s chances. However, insiders in the saffron party said the move is going to work in its favour as it has offset the impact of anti-incumbency that might have been there against the former chief ministers.

Uttarakhand Election Dates:

The schedule for the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election is mentioned below, as notified by the ECI:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of nomination: January 31

Date of election: February 14

Results: March 10

Methodology of Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 70 seats of poll-bound Uttarakhand between December 10, 2021 to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.