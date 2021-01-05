New Delhi: Zee News reporter Pooja Makkar became the first Indian journalist to get Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech against the novel coronavirus. Makkar said that she decided to get Covaxin as “it was necessary to instill confidence among common people that the vaccine is fully safe.” Also Read - Sputnik V and AstraZeneca Collaboration Beneficial For India

Sharing her experience, the reporter said that she has not suffered any complication so far. After undergoing requisite tests, Makkar was inocculated yesterday at 2 PM at AIIMS, Delhi. She will get another shot of Covaxin after 4 weeks (28 days).

