New Delhi: Zee News has become India’s most trusted channel once again. This has added another feather in the hat for the channel. Zee News is the oldest news brand in India with the most experienced news personnel. Zee News has been awarded as the most trusted channel in the country at the Idea Fest 2022. And not only this, Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News, has also been given the Most Trusted CEO award.Also Read - ‘Give Peace A Chance’: WION Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary at WION Global Summit 2022

On this achievement, Sudhir Chaudhary said it feels good whenever an award is received. However, he said the biggest award for media is the audience. Also Read - Budget 2022 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch FM Sitharaman’s Speech in Lok Sabha

Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll: Biggest Pre-poll Survey to Gauge Mood of 11 Lakh Voters in 5 Poll Bound States

“When any of our viewers meet us anywhere and say that we like to watch your channel. That is the biggest award for us,” he said.

Talking about Zee Media, Sudhir Chaudhary said that this is the oldest media institute in the country.

“In 1992, we launched the country’s first satellite channel. Now is the day when Zee Media is one of the largest media portfolios in the country and the world,” he added.