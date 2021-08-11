Bhubaneswar: Zee Odisha under the umbrella of Zee Media Corporation Limited is ready to cater news to the regional viewers in a brand-new look & enhance the quality of news viewing in the Odia market. The fresh look & feel has been presented according to the emerging taste of the viewers.Also Read - Zee Hindustan Takes Its Established IP Hindustan Ki Baat On-Ground For The Second Year

Apart from the brand-new look, the channel has strengthened its programming line-up with two new primetime shows. '30 Zilla 30 Reporter' at 7:30 PM will focus specifically on the happenings in districts of Odisha, '9 PM Prime' is a national bulletin that shall focus on the major national happenings of the day while News in 50secs will present bullet bulletin for the superfast update on the go. The existing shows like Odisha Today, Bada Bitarka, Vishesh, News in 50secs bulletin which provides superfast update on the go & others will continue to provide the viewers with a holistic news viewing experience.

In this context, Shri Purushottam Vaishnava, C.E.O., Zee Media Corporation Limited said, "Zee Odisha, the channel from the land of Lord Jagannath is one of the crucial channels from our bouquet which has been catering to the regional viewers of the east with exhaustive coverage & relevant content mainly focusing on the residents of the state. We have been receiving staggering responses from all our partners, stakeholders & most importantly the viewers. I believe with the fresh look & the injection of fresh programming will further strengthen our foothold in the eastern market".

Mr. Saswat Panigrahi, Resident Editor ZEE Odisha said, “As the time changes, television viewers look for fresh news content in both packaging and format. Change is part of the process. We are relaunching the channel with a whole lot of new content and with a fresh new look. Our journalism will give additional focus on people’s issues and human-interest content”.

Furthermore, Mr. Manoj Jagyasi, C.R.O. Zee Media Corporation Limited added, “Zee Odisha has been steadily building a strong foothold in the regional market. The channel has got immense potential & after the remarkable response received during the Rath Yatra coverage, the team is raring to deliver even more & I believe Zee Odisha shall strengthen the connect with the viewers which shall further increase the plethora of opportunities available to the advertisers. Apart from the historic Rath Yatra coverage, the audience witnessed several innovative IPs such the Education Excellence 2021, Real Heroes et al. Furthermore, the channel is gearing up for the Mask Up Odisha initiative which shall help to create Covid related awareness among the viewers, amidst the impending threat of the third wave”.