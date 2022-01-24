New Delhi: With high-octane elections taking place in five states —Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, India is all set to witness a major electoral battle this year. While a final picture will be clear on March 10 when the election results will be declared, Zee News teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country’s biggest Opinion Poll ‘Janta Ka Mood’ in a bid to understand the pulse of the voters in poll-bound states.Also Read - Sirathu: DyCM Keshav Maurya Faces Protests in His Constituency

Usually, pollsters and media organizations keep a sample size of 40,000-50,000, but the Zee News-DesignBoxed survey has analyzed the mood of approximately 11 lakh people, making it the most accurate and biggest opinion poll country has ever seen. India’s most trusted news channel in association with DesignBoxed – a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting opinion polls reached out to random people in five states between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022 and asked them about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. Also Read - 'Aapko Koi Aur Chehra Dikh Raha Hai...', Priyanka Gandhi on Being Congress' CM Face in Uttar Pradesh | WATCH

From the most preferred chief minister’s choice in 5 states to the maximum vote share a political party is projected to win in Uttar Pradesh and other 4 states, the survey tried to predict the public’s opinion before the Vidhan Sabha Chunav, scheduled to kick-off from Feb 10. It also asked people how the caste dynamics will sway their decision in the forthcoming polls. Also Read - Has MSY Blessed Aparna For Ditching SP? 'Choti Bahu' Shares a Photo

Voters Mood in Uttarakhand

In Zee News Opinion Poll, Uttarakhand incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to suffer defeat from his Khatima Assembly seat, while Harish Rawat-led Congress is set to avenge 2017 humiliation by emerging single largest party with 33-37 seats in 70-member Assembly. Moreover, a majority of the respondents—nearly 43%, want Congress leader Harish Rawat to head the next government in the state, while BJP’s Pushkar Singh Dhami and Anil Baluni were in second and third position for the top post with 31% and 11% respectively, showed the Opinion Poll

‘UP Me Toh Yogi Hai’

As per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh and form a government with a 41% vote share. In terms of the most preferred chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, nearly 47% of people favoured Yogi Adityanath for a second term, while Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav is projected to gain 35% of the peoples’ vote as the next chief minister of UP, the survey showed. In the country’s biggest opinion poll for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Zee News’ survey was done by diving the state into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand.

Hung Assembly Likely in Punjab

Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats.

Methodology and Survey Details

The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.