Panaji: With Goa scheduled to the polls next month, the nation's most trusted News channel, Zee News conducted India's biggest opinion poll to sense the mood of the people in the state. In Zee News Opinion Poll conducted for North Goa, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to gain 38 per cent of the vote share in the region as compared to 36 per cent in 2017. The vote of the Aam Aadmi Party is also likely to increase its vote per cent from 6 per cent in 2017 to 10 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the survey conducted with 6,000 samples, collected between January 4 to January 22, predicted that the vote share of Congress is likely to remain constent at 27 per cent in 2022, like that in 2017. Of the total 40 seats in Goa, 23 falls in North Goa and 17 in South Goa. The orther regional parties, consisting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) among others are likely to lose their vote share from 31 per cent in 2017 to 25 per cent in 2022.

Seats share

In terms of seat share, BJP and Congress are projected to have a close foght in the region. Where BJP is projected to win 9 to 11 seats in North Goa, Congress is likely to win 8 to 10 seats. The MGP and AAP are projected to win 02-04 and 0-1 seats respectively.

Goa Polls

The tenure of the Goa Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 March 2022. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress party had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, however, it failed to form an alliance. A coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had formed the state government, with Manohar Parrikar becoming the Chief Minister. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that the BJP would win more than 22 seats in the 40-member state legislative assembly.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 40 seats of poll-bound Goa between 4 January 2021 to January 22, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.