Zee Opinion Poll For Bundelkhand (UP): Days ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll on Sunday revealed the mood of the voters in the state's Bundelkhand region. According to the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was predicted as the most popular choice for chief minister candidate with around 50 per cent vote share in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

Also Read - Robertsganj: Can BJP Repeat Its 2017 Performance? Complete Insight Into Past Poll Results

The survey revealed that former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was voters second choice as the most preferred CM choice in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region with 31 per cent vote share while another Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati emerged as the third choice with 11 per cent vote share.

In the biggest opinion poll ever for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand. The Bundelkhand Bundelkhand region is spread over about 69,000 sq. km in seven districts such as Chitrakut, Banda, Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur.

Key Projections of Zee Opinion Poll For Bundelkhand

BJP is likely to gain 13 per cent vote share compared to 2017 in Bundelkhand

BJP likely to win 17-19 seats, Samajwadi Party predicted to win 0-1 seats

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.