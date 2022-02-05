Zee Final Opinion Poll For Punjab (Malwa): With just a few days left for Punjab to go to polls, Zee News on Saturday conducted a final Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters in the state. Zee News has teamed up with DesignBoxed (a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting pre-poll surveys) to know the public opinion before the polls in the state. Notably, Zee News has already conducted Opinion Polls on Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and Punjab and Manipur earlier this month. Today, Zee News is conducting the final opinion poll in Punjab.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll Punjab: Advantage For Congress With 33% Vote Share Prediction, Channi Most Popular CM Choice In Doaba

Punjab is divided majorly into three regions: Majha, Doaba, and Malwa. Of the regions—Malwa is the biggest with 69 Assembly seats in 12 districts, Majha has 25 Assembly seats in 4 districts, while Doaba has 23 assembly seats in 3 districts.

Elections in Punjab were earlier scheduled for February 14, however, the ECI later rescheduled the Vidhan Sabha Chunav in the state to February 20 after parties urged it to slot it until after the festival of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which will be observed on February 16.

Zee Opinion Poll for Malwa: Vote share and seat projection

As per Zee Final Opinion Poll for Malwa in Punjab, AAP is leading with as much as 36% vote share in the region, followed by Congress with 28% votes and SAD right behind it with 24% votes.

As far as seats are concerned, AAP has gained 2-3 seats from last opinion poll within a month and is expected to bag 31-33 seats in Malwa.

Zee Opinion Poll for Malwa: Bhagwant Mann most popular CM face

Leaving his rivals far behind, AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the most popular choice with as much as 40% people favouring him as Punjab’s next chief minister.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 5, 2021, to January 16, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.