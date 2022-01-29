Zee Opinion Poll For (Purvanchal) UP: Days ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll on Saturday tapped the pulse of the voters in the 102 seats of the Purvanchal region in the state. Purvanchal is one of the key regions of Uttar Pradesh which includes 17 districts such as Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Chandauli, Deoria, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mau, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar-Bhadohi, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra and Varanasi.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal (UP): BJP Likely to Gain in Vote Share, May Lose Seats; SP to Gain Big

Mood In Gorakhpur

As per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, out of 9 seats in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Bastion Gorakhpur district, BJP is projected to get 7 and SP just 2 seats in Gorakhpur.

Of the nine seats in Gorakhpur district, BJP is projected to win from Gorakhpur Urban constitiency, from where Bhim Army Chief Chadnrashekhar Azad is challenging UP Chief Minister Adityanath, Apart from that, BJP is also projected to win the Caimpiyarganj, Gorakhpur Rural, Khajni, Chauri Chaura, Sahajanwa, and Bansgaon seat. However, Samajwad Party is expected to win from Chillupar and Pipraich seats

Zee Opinion Poll Key Projections

As per the Zee Opinion Poll, the BJP is projected to get 39% vote share, the SP is likey to get 36%, BSP may get 11% and Congress only 8%

In 2017, of the total 104 seats of Purvanchal, the BJP had secured 35 seats, SP had bagged 22, Congress 05, BSP- 24 and others 14.

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Methodology And Survey Details

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.