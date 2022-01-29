Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal (UP): Days ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll on Saturday revealed the mood of the voters in the state’s Purvanchal region. According to the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was predicted as the most popular choice for chief minister candidate with 48 per cent vote share in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.Also Read - UP Elections 2022: BJP to Make Clean Sweep in Varanasi, Predicts Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal

Key Projections of Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal

The BJP is projected to win all the 8 seats in Varanasi.

Out of 4 seats, SP is likely to get 3 and the BJP is likely to get just 1 in Mau district.

Out of 9 seats, BJP is projected to get 7 and SP just 2 seats in Gorakhpur.

As per the Zee Opinion Poll, the BJP is projected to get 39% vote share, the SP is likey to get 36%, BSP may get 11% and Congress only 8%

In 2017, of the total 104 seats of Purvanchal, the BJP had secured 35 seats, SP had bagged 22, Congress 05, BSP- 24 and others 14.

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh consists of 17 districts including Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Chandauli, Deoria, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mau, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar-Bhadohi, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra and Varanasi.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: All you need to know

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced the dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. As per the announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.