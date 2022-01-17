Uttarakhand Polls 2022: As the hill state of Uttarakhand gears up to vote for assembly elections in a single phase on February 14, Zee News has conducted an opinion poll among the voters giving some insight into ‘Janta Ka Mood’.Also Read - Will Work For Congress: Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat Breaks Down After Being Expelled From BJP. Watch

As the survey suggests, a majority of the respondents — nearly 43% want Harish Rawat to head the next government. BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Anil Baluni were second and third position with 31% and 11% respectively.

A closer examination of the polling data suggests that while 57 per cent of Brahmins and 60 per cent of Rajputs support the BJP, only 38 per cent of Schedules Caste respondents backed the party. As much as 67 per cent OBCs also favour the ruling saffron party. Also Read - Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls, Arvind Kejriwal Promises Job Quota, Unemployment Allowance | Deets Inside

The Congress, on the other hand, enjoys equal endorsement from all communities, including SC (62 per cent), Rajputs (40 per cent) and Brahmins (43 per cent). The Zee Opinion poll also found that the Congress party received a significant endorsement from the Muslim community, with at least 84 per cent of them supporting the Grand Old Party.

Here’s the Caste and Religious Dynamics revealed as per the Zee Opinion Poll:

Zee News Opinion Poll: Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 70 seats of poll-bound Uttarakhand between December 10, 2021 to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.