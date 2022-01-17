Uttarakhand Elections 2022: With all eyes on the battle for the hill state of Uttarakhand, which is set to go to assembly elections in a single phase on February 14, Zee News has conducted an opinion poll among the voters giving some insight into ‘Janta Ka Mood’.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Understanding Caste and Religious Dynamics

While the ruling BJP is contesting the polls under the leadership of young chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the opposition Congress is pinning its hopes on the veteran leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat, the party's chief election strategist.

Though the Aam Aadmi Party has also entered the battlefield this election, the biggest question is will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) be able to buck the trend and return to power for a second consecutive term? Let's take a look at how common man in the state are inclined to vote.

Uttarakhand Election 2022: Vote Share and Projected Range of Seats According to Zee News Opinion Poll

According to the Zee News Opinion Poll, a tight competition is most likely between the BJP and the Congress. The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party is likely to have 31 to 35 seats in a 70 member state assembly, while the Congress is also expected to gain 33 to 37 seats. It is tough to determine which party is likely to get a clear majority by crossing a 35 seat -mark.

Also, the presence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the fray as the other challenger also makes the poll scene different this time for both Congress and the BJP. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is likely to bag 2-4 seats.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand polls, the BJP had ousted the Congress from power, bagging 57 seats – the highest any party managed to win since the state’s formation in 2001. The Congress was left with 11 seats. The tenure of the current Uttarakhand Assembly comes to an end on March 23.

Final Vote Share For Uttarakhand According to Zee Opinion Poll:

BJP- 39%

Congress- 40%

AAP-12%

Others- 09%

Zee News Opinion Poll: Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 70 seats of poll-bound Uttarakhand between December 10, 2021 to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.