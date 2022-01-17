New Delhi: As the political temperatures soar ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, India’s leading news channel, Zee News’ DesignBoxed conducted an opinion poll on Monday to predict the voter’s mood in the hill state. Anchored by Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, India’s biggest pre-poll survey ‘Janta Ka Mood’ not only forecasted the total seat and vote share a party is projected to win in the biggest round of assembly elections, but it also predicted the region-wise numbers which will give viewers a comprehensive picture of the ground.Also Read - Zee News Opinion Poll: BJP Emerges as Single Largest Party in Uttarakhand's Garhwal, Harish Rawat Most Preferred CM

In Uttarakhand, the Assembly Polls will be held on February 14 to elect the 70-member State Legislative Assembly and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. And, to present a complete scenario of poll-bound Uttarakhand, Zee News’ Biggest Opinion Poll has divided the state into two administrative divisions — Garhwal region that consists of 7 districts and 41 Assembly seats of the Garhwal region and the rest 29 Assembly seats of the Kumaon region that has 6 districts. Also Read - EC Postpones Punjab Assembly Polls, Voting to be Held on Feb 20 Instead of Feb 14

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey has received a massive response from the people and it has projected that BJP is likely to come back to power in Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 and also in the Garhwal region. The survey also indicated that the incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami is the most preferred CM candidate in the hill state. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Election Commission Allows These Persons To Caste Their Vote Using Postal Ballot | Full List

In the Garhwal region, the BJP is likely to face a marginal cut in its vote share. The ruling party is expected to get 42.6 percent votes in the polls against its 46.41 per cent vote share in the previous Assembly polls.

Which Party got what percentage of votes in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal?

BJP — 42.6 %

CONG — 38.4 %

AAP — 13.8 %

OTH — 5.2 %

People’s Choice for Post of Uttarakhand CM

When the respondents in Garhwal were asked whom they want to see as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, 43% of participants voted for Congress leader Harish Rawat while 23% of people voted for BJP leader Pushkar Dhami. BJP’s Anil Baluni was at the third position with 17% and only 8 per cent of participants said they want to see AAP’s Col. Ajay Kothyal as the CM of the state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP) — 30%

Harish Rawat (CONG) — 40%

Anil Baluni (BJP) — 17%

Col Ajay Kothiyal (AAP) — 07 %

OTHERS —06 %

How many seats to whom in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal?

BJP —22-24

CONGRESS — 15-17

AAP — 0-1

OTHERS — 0-1

Methodology of Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 70 seats of poll-bound Uttarakhand between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.

What Happened in the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections held in 2017 and 2012?

In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party had formed the government in Uttarakhand after winning 57 of the 70 seats. The saffron party had left the Congress reeling in distant second position with 11 seats. However, in the tenure of five years (2017-2022), the BJP was forced to change the Chief Minister thrice in Uttarakhand. Trivendra Singh Rawat had replaced Tirath Singh Rawat last year, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the other hand, had replaced Tirath Singh Rawat a few months ahead of the polls.

Party Seats contested Seats won Indian National Congress (INC) 70 11 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 70 57 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 70 0 Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (P) 44 0 Independents – 2 Total – 70

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2012: