New Delhi: With the state of Manipur all set to go to assembly polls next month, India's most popular news channel – Zee News teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the biggest Opinion Poll in a bid to understand the pulse of the voters. The country's most trusted channel for election coverage has tried to bring the most precise picture of Manipur, where 60 Vidhan Sabha seats will go to polling in two phases — on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be announced on March 10.

It must be noted that the EC had in 2017 also conducted the Manipur assembly polls in two phases with voting taking place on March 4 and March 8. The results were announced on March 11.

Overall Tally

The Bharatiya Janata Party is projected to win big with 41% vote share in Manipur. While BJP is likely to get 33-37 seats, Congress may get 13-17. Regional parties NPF, NPP are expected to get 4-6, 2-4 seats, while others may have to settle for 0-2 seats.

Vote Share And Seat Projection in Manipur

Of the total 60 seats in Manipur, BJP is predicted to win 33-37 seats, while Congress is likely to win 13-17 seats. Others are expected to get 0-2 seats as well. In terms of vote share, BJP is expected to secure 41% votes with a gain of 5% than last time, followed by Congress – 30% with a loss of 5%. NPF, NPP and others are expected to get 8%, 5% and 16% vote share.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 40 seats of poll-bound Manipur between 4 January 2021 to January 22, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.