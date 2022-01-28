New Delhi: The latest round of Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion poll for the upcoming assembly polls in Goa has predicted a close fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. According to the pre-poll survey, BJP is likely to win 15-19 seats, the Congress 14-18, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 0-2 in the 40-member assembly. The tenure of the Goa Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 March 2022. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress party had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, however, it failed to form an alliance. A coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had formed the state government, with Manohar Parrikar becoming the Chief Minister.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Manipur Elections 2022: BJP to Gain 5% in Vote Share, Congress to Lose 5; Others May Get 29%

Goa Opinion Poll | Key Findings

Overall Tally

Most Popular CM Choice?

For the chief ministerial post, Digambar Kamat may give a tough fight to incumbent CM Pramod Sawant in Goa as 27% of respondents believe that the Congress leader can helm the position. Sawant, on the other hand, remained the first choice with 30% of people extending their support to him. BJP’s Vishwajit Rane had the support of 11% of respondents.

Vote Share

BJP is likely to lead with a whopping 31% vote share, followed by Congress with 29%, while Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) are expected to get 11% vote share each. GFP and others may secure 3% and 15% vote share respectively.

Most Preferred CM in South Goa

According to the Zee News-DesignBoxed opinion poll, Pramod Sawant is the most popular CM choice with 23 per cent of people supporting him while 31 per cent of participants want Congress’ Digambar Kamat as the CM.

Vote Share And Seat Projection in South Goa

Of the total 17 seats in South Goa, BJP and Congress both are predicted to win 6-8 seats each, while AAP is likely to win 0-1seats. Others are expected to get 0-1 seats as well. In terms of vote share, Congress is expected to secure 32% vote share, followed by BJP 23%. AAP, MGP, GFP and others are expected to get 13%, 13%, 3% and 16% vote share.

Seat Projection in North Goa

According to the Opinion Poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed, the BJP is predicted to get 9-11 seats while Congress is likely to bag 8-10 seats of the total 23 seats in North Goa. The MGP and AAP are projected to win 02-04 and 0-1 seats respectively.

Most Preferred CM in North Goa

With a whopping 34% votes, incumbent CM Pramod Sawant emerged as the favorite candidate for the top post, followed by Congress’ Digambar Kamat with 25% support. Vishwajit Rane (BJP) was at a distant third with 13% support. AAP’s Amit Palekar has the support of only 8% respondents.

Total Vote Share in North Goa

This time BJP is likely to gain big in the upcoming polls. As per Zee News-DesignBoxed, BJP is projected to get a 38% vote share, a jump of 2 per cent from its 2017 share. Congress is expected to get 22% vote share while AAP is likely to settle at 10%.

Of the total 40 seats, 23 falls in North Goa and 17 in South Goa.

6,000 samples were collected between January 4 to January 22

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 40 seats of poll-bound Goa between 4 January 2021 to January 22, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.