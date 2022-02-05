Zee Opinion Poll: Ahead of Punjab Assembly Election, Zee News on Saturday released the Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters in the state. Zee News has teamed up with DesignBoxed (a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting pre-poll surveys) to know the public opinion before the polls in Punjab. The state of Punjab is divided into three regions – Malwa, Majha and Doaba. As per the Zee News Opinion Poll, Congress is likely to be in a position of advantage in the Doaba region with 32 per cent vote share prediction. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to get 27 per cent vote and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is predicted to ger 26 per cent vote share.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Punjab's Majha: Congress Projected To Dominate With 33% Vote Share

As per the Zee Opinion Poll, Charanjit Singh Channi was the most preferred choice for chief ministerial candidate with 37 per cent vote share.

Zee Opinion Poll: Vote Share Prediction in Doaba

AAP – 27%

Congress – 32%

SAD – 26%

BJP – 10%

Others – 5%

Zee Opinion Poll For Punjab’s Doaba: Most Popular CM Choice

Bhagwant Mann – 21%

Charanjit Singh Channi – 37%

Amarinder Singh – 2%

Navjot Singh Sidhu – 4%

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.