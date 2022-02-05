Zee News DesignBoxed Opinion Poll: Zee News on Saturday released its opinion poll to understand the mood of the voters in Punjab. Zee News has teamed up with DesignBoxed (a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting pre-poll surveys) to know the public opinion before the Assembly polls in Punjab. The state of Punjab is divided into three regions — Malwa, Majha and Doaba. Majha (North West) also known as panthic belt has 25 Assembly seats and borders Pakistan and is home to Amritsar’s Golden Temple and Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. According to the Zee News DesignBoxed Opinion pPll, Congress has been projected to dominate in the Majha region with 33 per cent vote share while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) came second with 26 per cent vote share prediction.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Most Preferred CM Choice With 47% Vote Share

Punjab’s 117 seats will go to the polls on February 20. In 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress had won 77 out of 117 total seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came in second, winning 20 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance had managed to get 18 seats.

Zee Opinion Poll for Majha: Vote Share Prediction

Congress: 33%

SAD: 26%

AAP: 26%

BJP: 9%

Others: 5%

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.