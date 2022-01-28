New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll Friday revealed the pulse of the voters in the Awadh region (119 seats) in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Awadh is one of the key regions of Uttar Pradesh which includes Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Unnao, and others. According to the survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win 10 assembly seats out of 12 in Prayagraj which comes under the Awadh region.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll for Awadh (UP): BJP Likely To Get 76-82 Seats, SP To Regain Ground With 34-38 Seats

The survey predicted that the BJP is expected to gain five per cent vote share in the Awadh region in comparison with 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls while Samajwadi Party will gain whopping 10 per cent vote share. However, despite five per cent gain, the BJP will remain dominant with 43 per cent vote share in the Awadh region. The biggest Opinion Poll 'Janta Ka Mood' was aired on Zee News.

Uttar Pradesh Polls (Awadh): Vote Share Prediction

BJP – 43%

SP-RLD alliance – 32%

BSP – 8%

Congress 8%

Zee News-DesignBoxed Methodology

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision.

The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample.

Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.