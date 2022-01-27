New Delhi: The Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll Thursday revealed the mood of the voters in the Rohikhand region in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, Zee News-DesignBoxed conducted an opinion poll to understand the mood of the public in the poll-bound state. In this poll, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions – Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand. The Rohilkhand (previously Rampur State) is a region in the northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh, that is centered on the Rampur, Bareilly, and Moradabad divisions.Also Read - BJP May Win 4 Seats, SP Only 2 From Budaun District in UP’s Rohilikhand, Says Zee Opinion Polls

According to the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win five assembly seats out of the six seats in the Shahjahanpur district for the Uttar Pradesh Election. There are six seats in the Shahjahanpur district including Shahjahanpur assembly seat, Katara, Tilhar, Powayan, Dadri, and Jalalabad.

Zee Opinion Poll: A look at the prediction for six assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district

Katara: BJP

Jalalabad: SP

Tilhar: BJP-RLD alliance

Powayan: BJP

Shahjahapur: BJP

Dadri: BJP

Zee Opinion Poll: Methodology And Survey Details

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.

This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.