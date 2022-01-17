New Delhi: Uttarakhand’s incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is contesting the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Elections from Khatima Assembly Constituency is likely to lose from the seat, as per India’s biggest opinion poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed survey on Monday evening. The pre-poll survey ‘Janta Ka Mood’ was held to predict the voter’s mood in the hill state.Also Read - #ZeeNewsOpinion Poll: Harish Rawat Emerges As Most Preferred Choice For Chief Minister

Dhami is a two-time and sitting MLA from Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, having won this seat in both the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections. The 45-year-old was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in July last year replacing Tirath Singh Rawat, who himself succeeded Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021. Dhami worked in different positions in ABVP for almost a decade and was active in student politics. He has also served as the president of the BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand. Dhami has never held any ministerial position in the past. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Kumaun (Uttarakhand): Congress Emerges as Single Largest Party; AAP Likely To Win 10 Seats On Saturday (Jan 15), Dhami announced that he will contest the upcoming assembly elections in the hill state from his current assembly constituency of Khatima. He said, “I will contest the election from the Khatima constituency. We all are together and ready to contest the polls. This time, we have given a slogan ‘Abki Baar 60 Paar’.” Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Garhwal (Uttarakhand): Congress Gains in Vote Share, AAP Makes Inroads Located in the state’s Udham Singh Nagar district, Khatima is a seat that witnessed its first assembly polls in 2002. The Congress won this seat in both the 2002 and 2007 polls, after which it was bagged by Dhami for the BJP in both 2012 and 2017.

The upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Election will be held in a single-phase manner on February 14 to elect 70-members of the State Legislative Assembly and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party had formed the government in Uttarakhand after winning 57 of the 70 seats. During BJP’s tenure of five years (2017-2022) in Uttarakhand, the party was forced to change the Chief Minister thrice in Uttarakhand. Trivendra Singh Rawat had replaced Tirath Singh Rawat last year, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the other hand, had replaced Tirath Singh Rawat a few months ahead of the polls.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey predicted that Congress is likely to emerge as the single largest party by registering victory on 33-37 seats in 70 member assembly. Moreover, a majority of the respondents—nearly 43%, want Congress leader Harish Rawat to head the next government in the state, while BJP’s Pushkar Singh Dhami and Anil Baluni were in second and third position for the top post with 31% and 11% respectively.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 70 seats of poll-bound Uttarakhand between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. It not only forecasted the total seat and vote share a party is projected to win in the biggest round of assembly elections, but it also predicted the region-wise numbers which will give viewers a comprehensive picture of the ground.

The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample.

Disclaimer: The numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.