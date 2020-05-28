New Delhi: Zee Media Corporation Ltd’s regional channel ZEE Rajasthan, which is also Rajasthan’s No. 1 news channel, conducted an E-Conclave with 12 Ministers including Cabinet Ministers and State Ministers on May 27. Rajasthan E-Vimarsh, Direct with Ministers, was a continuous 6-hour session with ministers participating from various departments of Indian and Rajasthan Government. Also Read - World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Importance of Theme 'Periods in Pandemic'

Corona-positive cases are continuously increasing in Rajasthan and have crossed the 7,500-mark on May 27. After 2 months into the lockdown, Rajasthan has faced many challenges like protecting its people from Covid-19, protecting its crops and farmers and reviving the economy so that the livelihoods can be restored. As the people of Rajasthan are coping with this situation and trying to find answers to their future, ZEE Rajasthan took the initiative to organize an E Conclave with Cabinet Ministers and Minister of States so that our viewers may get a clear picture of the road to recovery. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Donates Undisclosed Amount to West Bengal CM's Relief Fund to Help People Affected by Cyclone Amphan

Each session lasted for half an hour where the leaders put forward their strategy for the coming days in their respective departments and encouraged our viewers to stay strong. Ministers who graced the session were: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Bulaki Das Kalla, Vishvendra Singh, Kailash Choudhary, Parsadi Lal Meena, Ramesh Meena, Govind Singh Dotasara, Tikaram Jully, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, and Raghu Sharma. The conclave covered various government ministries so that viewers can understand the revival plan in different sectors. Also Read - 'COVID Doesn't Stop Periods', Akshay Kumar Urges All to Donate Sanitary Napkins to Underprivileged Women

Speaking on the occasion, ZMCL Cluster 2 CEO, Purushottam Vaishnava said, “After recently conducting the e-conclave with CMs of different states, we realized that it is equally important to narrow down the Government’s revival plan to state level. ZEE Rajasthan conceptualized this event to bring authorities of Rajasthan on one platform and to clarify numerous questions that our viewers had.”

After the successful completion of Rajasthan e-Vimarsh, in the coming days, similar state-level conclaves are planned for Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar & Jharkhand and Odisha on ZEE 24 Kalak, ZEE 24 Ghanta & ZEE Bihar Jharkhand and ZEE Odisha respectively.