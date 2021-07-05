New Delhi: Zee Salaam is a 24×7 Urdu News channel that caters to the diverse needs of its viewers. The channel with its unbiased and credible news coverage and reporting has made an impact on the minds of its millions of viewers and over the years ZEE Salaam has been ruling the Urdu genre with more than 70% market share. Also Read - Vijay starrer Mersal's satellite rights sold for a whopping Rs 30 crores

Zee Salaam has always taken stand for soldiers of our nation and has strongly put forward their concerns in front of the government on all the important platforms so that their voices are heard by the authority and the nation. With the same philosophy of patriotism & inclusiveness, the channel has come up with a new and unique weekly show called Jai Hind Janab, which will be aired at 8 PM every Sunday. Also Read - Rajinikanth's 2.0 satellite rights sold for Rs 110 crore

Zee Media’s Cluster 3 CEO, Dileep Tiwari, while expressing the noble intention at the launch of this program, said “This is a great initiative of Zee Salaam. The nation should remain indebted to the sacrifice and service of the soldiers and through this show the channel gives the respect and honour which they deserve .”

On the occasion Irfan Sheikh, Editor, Zee Salaam said “The country is very valuable to us and we always put our nation first. Through this special show, we recognize, honour & offer tribute to the brave hearts. The subsequent episodes will feature the real heroes from our society who have gone out of their way to immensely contribute to society or have helped those who were in need which will cover military, para-military, police, doctors and other frontline warriors.”

This show with its content will inculcate the nation’s first philosophy in the viewers’ minds and motivate every individual to work towards prosperity, restoration, and progress of the nation in his or her own capability.