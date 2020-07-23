New Delhi: ZeeBusiness.in – the digital platform of business news channel Zee Business – clocked 27.1 million monthly active users as per ComScore India report in May 2020. The website has grown massively by 7.5 times in terms of MAUs year-on-year. Last year in May 2019, the website had 3.6 million users as per the ComScore report. Also Read - India.com Crosses 35 Million Users in May 2020, Grows 4.3x In Users Over Previous Year

The growth witnessed by ZeeBusiness.in has been the highest when compared to its top competitors. During the same period, Economictimes.com, LiveMint.com, FinancialExpress.com, and Moneycontrol.com grew by only 1.5 times, 3.7 times, 1.9 times and 1.2 times respectively. Also Read - Zee Digital Crosses 185 Million Users in May 2020 on ComScore, Registers 168% Growth Over Previous Year

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Choudhary, CEO – Cluster 1, ZMCL, said “As India’s first Hindi business news channel, Zee Business has always been in a league of its own. It’s a product for the common Indian. Our coverage is aimed at helping the layperson decode the developments in the market and plan his or her future finances. This unprecedented growth in our audience in the wake of the pandemic and economic uncertainty, shows the faith people repose in Zee Business. We hope to live up to this vote of confidence from India”. Also Read - ZEEOdisha.tv Reaches New Milestone, Breaks Into Top 3 Odia News Sites Within 6 Months of Launch

Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor – Zee Business, shared “At Zee Business, our constant endeavour is to give consumers credible information on Stock Markets, Investments, Trading & more that would add value to their Portfolio. ZeeBusiness.in to have achieved this milestone first time in the history of the brand, shows the growing trust our consumers have in us in Money matter decisions. We deeply thank our consumers and shall continue to provide guidance along with accurate & timely information”.

ZeeBusiness.in has been focused on bringing latest business news and updates to its readers while continuously educating them about latest stock market trends, data and insights. The platform integrates with its broadcast property to present expert analysis of Stock Markets for online readers.

Commenting on the phenomenal performance, Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group, said, “Our strong focus on the personal finance space has driven the maximum number of users to the platform. The section educates investors on safe investment practices, ideal schemes and a lot more. When it comes to money matters, ZeeBusiness.in has emerged as the one stop solution for queries and investment ideas, beating competition hands down. We try to break the most complicated news items and present them in snackable format for readers which has worked for us. Going forward we plan to aggressively push in business news domain and set new standards for stock market and personal finance reporting while keeping our readers at the helm of coverage.”

The growth registered by ZeeBusiness.in is in line with tremendous leap taken by Zee digital over the last 12 months. The online arm of Zee Group continued its phenomenal growth into 2020 and crossed the 185 million-users mark on ComScore in May 2020. Zee Digital now occupies 3rd position in the ComScore rankings among all digital media groups in India.