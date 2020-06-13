New Delhi: ZeeOdisha.tv, the digital arm of Odia news channel ZEE Odisha, has broken into the top 3 Odia sites in India by reaching 2 million users in May 2020. The fact that this feat was achieved in a mere 6 months of its launch makes it even more laudable. ZEE Odisha is ZEE Media Corporation’s Odia offering and caters to almost 6 million tv viewers. Also Read - Zee Hindustan Digital Crosses 10 Million Monthly Active Users

ZeeOdisha.tv is a part of Zee Digital, the online arm of ZEE Group, and was launched with an aim to provide niche content in the Odia language. The genres covered range from News, Politics, Crime, Religion and Odia Heritage. The content focus is to go beyond just breaking news and provide in-depth analysis for each story ahead of our competitors. The digital wing resonates perfectly with the brand message of "One Step Ahead"

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Purushottam Vaishnav, Cluster-2 CEO, ZMCL, said," With India being a vast potpourri of diverse cultures and traditions, it was necessary to cater to each region in its native language. We recognized this early on and focused extensively on each regional channel, both on Linear television and on the digital front. This feat strengthens our belief that regional is the way for growth in India."

Mr Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, Zee Group said, “It is overwhelming to see the trust and acceptance amongst the users towards our younger digital platforms. Odia is among the top vernacular markets with respect to digital news. Our digital-first approach has led us to emerge as market leaders in the Odia market leaving behind our competitors who have been around much longer than us. Backed by our data and technology-driven newsrooms, we are confident to reach new heights and further our growth.”

For ZEE Digital, this is another achievement in a span of a few days. Recently ZeeHindustan.in, the digital news platform of the national news channel ZEE Hindustan crossed 10 million monthly active users within only 6 months of its commercial launch. These are a testament to the success of ZEE Digital as it adds a new set of audiences daily from different demographics.

Having breached the top 3 categories, the next milestone for ZeeOdisha.tv would be to become the top-ranked and the most trusted Odia website in India.